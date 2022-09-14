By Chiara Ghetti, MD

Associate Professor, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO

SYNOPSIS: The updated prevalence of urinary incontinence using the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey data is 60% in community dwelling women, which is an increase from prior estimates.

SOURCE: Patel UJ, et al. Updated prevalence of urinary incontinence in women: 2015-2018 national population-based survey data. Female Pelvic Med Reconstr Surg 2022;28:181-187.

The main objective of this study was to provide updated estimates of urinary incontinence (UI) prevalence in community dwelling adult women in the United States using National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) data. As secondary objectives, the authors wished to characterize UI types and severity and to identify associated risk factors for UI. This was a descriptive analysis of 2015-2018 publicly available NHANES weighted data. The NHANES was designed by the National Center for Health Statistics to assess the health status of a nationally representative sample of the U.S. population in two-year cycles. It includes data obtained through structured personal interviews, consisting of demographic, socioeconomic, dietary, and health-related questions, as well as a physical examination for a subsample of respondents.

This analysis included 5,006 women who were 20 years of age or older and who completed the mobile examination and computer-assisted personal interview portion of the examination (administered by trained interviewers) with the standardized UI questions. The prevalence of UI in this cohort was 61.8%, with nearly one-third reporting monthly symptoms. Of women with UI, 37.5% reported stress urinary incontinence (SUI), 22.0% reported urge urinary incontinence (UUI), 31.3% reported mixed incontinence, and 9.2% reported unspecified incontinence. Nearly 34% reported a level of bother that was “somewhat” or greater. Logistic regression modeling was used to determine adjusted associations with UI.

In these analyses, any and moderate UI were associated with increasing age, body mass index (BMI) ≥ 25, prior vaginal birth, anxiety, depression, functional dependence, and non-Hispanic white ethnicity and race. Diabetes, education level, prior hysterectomy, smoking status, physical activity level, or current pregnancy status were not associated with UI.

COMMENTARY

The main finding of this study is an increase in the prevalence of UI in adult U.S. women compared to the prior NHANES analysis, which included data from 1999-2004. This study found a prevalence of UI of 62%, nearly two-thirds of U.S. community dwelling women, which corresponds to more than 78 million U.S. women. Estimates from prior data had been 38% to 49%. In multivariate modeling, age older than 70 years, BMI > 40, and vaginal birth had the strongest association with UI. Of the 78 million women affected by UI, nearly one-third have SUI alone, one-quarter have UUI, and another one-third have mixed incontinence with symptoms of both SUI and UUI. The increase in prevalence found by the authors may be linked to the very factors found to be most associated with UI. As the U.S. population ages and the prevalence of obesity increases, these changes may translate to increased UI symptoms.

Although UI is not thought to affect mortality, its quality of life burden is very significant and studied extensively. UI affects health and well-being in many ways and has been shown to be associated with anxiety and depression, social isolation, and loss of work function.1 Of the three strong associations found in this study, we cannot affect aging. The prevalence of UI in this study was 14% higher in women with vaginal birth compared to cesarean delivery. This finding has been reported in other studies and is an important element for providers to include while counseling women about route of delivery.2 However, prior studies have highlighted obesity as a significant modifiable risk factor for UI. Women with obesity are nearly three times more likely to experience urine leakage; the longer one is obese, the more likely one will develop leakage later in life.3,4 Weight loss has been associated with reduction of urinary leakage. Although sometimes daunting, addressing the many risks of obesity and its association with urinary leakage is essential. Providing patients with nonjudgmental weight management educational tools as well as referrals for nutritional services, endocrinology, and weight management consultations, can be very beneficial.

As OB/GYNs who not only provide antenatal and peripartum care to women but also treat women throughout the lifespan, knowing that two-thirds of our patients may have UI can empower us to embrace very simple routine screening for UI. The Women’s Preventive Services Initiative recommends screening women annually for UI and referring women for further evaluation and treatment as indicated.5 Although many validated UI symptom questionnaires exist, the 3 Incontinence Questionnaire was developed specifically for use in primary care settings.6 It is quick, simple, and contains only three items. The first question (“During the last three months, have you leaked urine [even a small amount]?”) has a yes/no response. The remaining two questions (“During the last three months, did you leak urine [check all that apply]” and “During the last three months, did you leak urine most often [check only one]”) have multiple response options. Evaluation of the type of incontinence is based on these responses.

Merely screening, providing initial educational material, and referring women for further evaluation and treatment can begin to break the stigma that surrounds urine leakage. These simple steps not only help women to be heard but can help women understand they are experiencing a very common problem for which solutions exist. Knowing that treatment options for UI exist and span behavioral and lifestyle modifications, pelvic floor physical therapy, medication management, surgery, and procedural management can, in turn, empower women to seek treatment.

REFERENCES