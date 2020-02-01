The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

ABSTRACT & COMMENTARY

Tenaculum Placement Techniques and Effect on Pain

February 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

New Data on Atraumatic Tenaculum Pain Scores

Meditation techniques effective for pain relief

Related Products

Telemedicine, the Cost-Effective Alternative: CMS & TJC Standards

Keywords

pain

cervix

tenaculum

lidocaine

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association