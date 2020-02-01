The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

C. diff: Colonization and Consequences

One in 10 patients bring in C. diff through the front door

February 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

Unintended Consequences: Steps to Fight Sepsis Increase C. diff

Fecal transplants -- bad puns and all --a promising cure for C. Diff

Keywords

antibiotics

infection

prevention

colonized

diff

By: Gary Evans

Recent Articles by Gary Evans

Healthcare Worker Attitudes About Respiratory Protection: It’s Complicated

Antibiotic-Resistant Infections in Pediatrics

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association