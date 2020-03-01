The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

A Little Coding Knowledge Goes a Long Way Toward Preventing Denials

March 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

Polishing your image: A little goes a long way

Antibiotic Stewardship: A Little Goes A Long Way

Related Products

Ergonomics: A little prevention goes a long way | Single Article

Medicare denials are a way to start communication, not a sign of failure | Single Article

HIPAA Regulatory Alert: Many health care organizations still remain a long way from security compliance | Single Article

Keywords

medical

Coding

denied

claim

necessity

In years past, patient access had little or no knowledge of coding. This has changed.

“As payment models and coding requirements change, more training is necessary,” says Jannifer Owens, revenue cycle content manager at St. Paul, MN-based 3M. True coding expertise comes from structured training in anatomy and physiology, successful completion of a coding exam, and years of experience, Owens says.

Patient access staff need far more limited knowledge of coding to perform their jobs. However, it is vital that they learn some basic skills. “Patient access is the first line of defense from a payment perspective,” Owens notes.

Above all, patient access needs a good understanding of medical necessity and why claims might be denied. “Staff should also have knowledge in other areas, such what’s required on an order and what requires an authorization for payment,” Owens says. They also need to understand Advance Beneficiary Notices and modifier requirements. “They wouldn’t need to be an expert,” Owens says. “But they do need to have the skills to ensure compliance.”

From a medical necessity perspective, if incorrect diagnosis codes are used, a claim is going to be denied. “This means that it generally will come back to billing, then coding, then potentially the provider,” Owens explains. At the very least, this delays payment for weeks or months. It is always possible the reworked claim ultimately will be paid. “But the cost of working the denial may outweigh the payment from the initial test, study, or procedure,” Owens cautions.

Different payers use different requirements for medical necessity. “Staff need to have access to medical necessity software for a variety of payers, or at least know how to search for the information,” Owens suggests. Sometimes, a specific test is ordered and conducted, but no valid diagnosis is present to support the test. This often happens with Medicare denials.

“Medicare has coverage determinations that instruct staff on what codes will pay for which procedures,” Owens explains.

To train patient access staff in coding skills, clearly identified expectations are essential. “You are not looking to make the patient access staff coders,” Owens explains. “You are training them to recognize, understand, and act on areas of impact.”

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association