OSHA Tells Inspectors to Use Discretion in Enforcing Respirator Fit-Testing

Responding to respirator shortages during the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued a memorandum allowing “enforcement discretion” by compliance officers citing the Respiratory Protection standard (29 CFR § 1910.134).
“OSHA recommends HCP [healthcare personnel] employers follow existing CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines, including taking measures to conserve supplies of these respirators while safeguarding HCP,” the agency memo stated. “One such measure is that health-care employers may provide HCP with another respirator of equal or higher protection, such as N99 or N100 filtering facepieces, reusable elastomeric respirators with appropriate filters or cartridges, or powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR).”1 OSHA instructed its field offices to exercise enforcement discretion on the annual fit-testing requirement as long as employers:
