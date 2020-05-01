The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

Scientists Warn Pandemic May Not Decline in Warmer Weather

One reason is the lack of preexisting human immunity

May 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

H1N1 pandemic: IPs weather first wave, but warn against complacency as virus regroups

Bird flu pandemic may not be certainty, but it’s not too early to start preparing

Warm weather may hurt MS patients' thinking

Related Products

Get your N95s ready; masks may not be enough for pandemic flu | Single Article

Pandemic warnings could trigger closings | Single Article

Hospitals heed warning signs of avian influenza pandemic | Single Article

Keywords

coronavirus

pandemic

summer

temperature

By: Gary Evans

Recent Articles by Gary Evans

OSHA Tells Inspectors to Use Discretion in Enforcing Respirator Fit-Testing

Petition Demanding PPE for Healthcare Workers Has 1.7 Million Signatures

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association