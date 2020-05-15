Investigators Uncover More Troubling Data About the Adverse Health Effects of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

By Jonathan Springston, Editor, Relias Media

The authors of a recently published paper found that women who consume one or more sugar-sweetened beverages per day are at a much higher risk for stroke and cardiovascular disease than women who rarely consume these beverages.

Researchers from Southern California examined data collected as part of the California Teachers Study, a cohort of more than 100,000 women teachers and administrators who completed detailed questionnaires and have been followed since 1995. None of the participants had been diagnosed with stroke, diabetes, or heart disease when they enrolled. The authors looked specifically at what participants ate and drank and how much. They defined sugar-sweetened beverages as caloric soft drinks, sugar-added fruit drinks, and sweetened tea or water.

Women who reported consuming one or more sugar-sweetened beverages per day were 21% more likely to suffer a stroke and 26% more likely to need a procedure to clear clogged arteries. The authors also noted the kind of drink consumed could be worse than a different kind of sugary drink. For example, they observed those who consumed one or more sugar-added fruit drinks per day were 42% more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than those who rarely consumed such beverages or none at all. Women who consumed soft drinks were 23% more likely.

"Although the study is observational and does not prove cause and effect, we hypothesize that sugar may increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases in several ways," said Cheryl Anderson, lead author and interim chair of family and public health at the University of California, San Diego. "It raises glucose levels and insulin concentrations in the blood, which may increase appetite and lead to obesity, a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease."

In addition to its observational nature, the study was limited by the report of only one measurement of sugar-sweetened beverage intake. Also, the authors could not evaluate consumption of artificially sweetened beverages and/or sweetened hot beverages. Still, Anderson et al did observe those who drank the most sugar-sweetened beverages were more likely to be obese, less likely to make healthy food choices, and more likely to be current smokers, all red flags warning of possible adverse health conditions.

In the April issue of Clinical Cardiology Alert, author Joshua Moss, MD, noted multiple studies have demonstrated a correlation between stroke risk and the burden and duration of atrial fibrillation (AF) episodes detected by implantable pacemakers and defibrillators. Moss abstracted an investigation in which the authors found a combination of AF duration and CHA 2 DS 2 -VASc score can be used to make more informed decisions about initiation of anticoagulation.

"Using a 1% yearly stroke rate as the 'actionable threshold' (the threshold at which the risk of ischemic stroke exceeds the risk of intracranial hemorrhage on oral anticoagulation), Kaplan et al hypothesized a favorable effect of anticoagulation in patients with a CHA 2 DS 2 -VASc score of at least 2 when maximum AF duration exceeded 23.5 hours/day, and in patients with a CHA 2 DS 2 -VASc score of 3-4 when maximum AF duration exceeded six minutes/day," Moss wrote.

Author Matthew Fink, MD, wrote about several presentations from the 2020 Stroke Conference, which occurred earlier this year in Los Angeles.

In October 2019, the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association released updated guidance regarding early management of patients with acute ischemic stroke. While these guidelines raise treatment expectations, they also may expose emergency medicine providers to additional legal liability. Specific allegations emergency departments and hospitals are likely to face in stroke malpractice claims include how these updated guidelines could increase the number of lawsuits.

