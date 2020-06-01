The trusted source for

IRB Pandemic Impact Report

June 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
In this question and answer (Q&A) special report, a dozen IRB administrators, directors, chairs, and other leaders from across the United States were asked about their facilities’ experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic’s early weeks. The leaders responded candidly about their toughest challenges, best new tactics, and how they supported their human research protection community

  • Gretchen L. J. Anding, MA, assistant director, UW-Madison Health Sciences IRBs Office, University of Wisconsin
  • Cecilia Brooke Cholka, MA, CIP, IRB specialist, University of Nevada, Reno
  • Francis J. DiMario, Jr., MD, MA, CIP, professor, pediatrics and neurology, The University of Connecticut; associate chair, academic affairs, department pediatrics; medical director, human research protection program (HRPP); chair of IRB, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center
  • Teresa Doksum, PhD, MPH, senior director of quality and research ethics, Abt Associates, Cambridge, MA
  • Harry McGee, MPH, SIRB chair, Michigan State University
  • Brian Moore, MS, CIP, director, HRPP/IRB, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Clinical Translational Science Institute, Winston-Salem, NC
  • Jon Newlin, CIP, assistant director, HRPP, Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Northwell Health, Manhasset, NY
  • Linda Reuter, CIP, director, BRANY IRB, Biomedical Research Alliance of New York, Lake Success, NY
  • Lisa Rigtrup, operations manager, IRB, University of Utah
  • Catherine Rogers, post-approval team manager and senior IRB analyst, UW-Madison Health Sciences IRBs Office
  • William Smith, JD, IRB director, Nova Southeastern University, Davie, FL
  • Megan Williams, MPA, CIP, director of research administration, academic affairs, Salem State University, Salem, MA

