CDC: Almost 300 Healthcare Workers Died of COVID-19

In incomplete data that almost certainly reflect an undercount, 294 healthcare workers have died of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced.

“Data were collected from 1,358,065 people, but healthcare personnel status was only available for 285,282 (21%) of people,” the CDC reported. “For the 62,690 cases of COVID-19 among healthcare personnel, death status was only available for 35,673 (56.9%).”1

As of June 3, the CDC reported 1,827,425 COVID-19 cases in the United States and 106,202 deaths.

