The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

ABSTRACT & COMMENTARY

Does a Standardized Recovery Bundle After Cesarean Delivery Decrease Length of Stay?

July 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

Maternal Complications with Vaginal Birth After Cesarean Delivery: A Multicenter Study

Opioid Prescriptions After Cesarean Delivery: How Much Should We Prescribe?

Does Cesarean Delivery Prevent Anal Incontinence?

Related Products

Management of the Critically Ill Newborn After Delivery

Emergent Delivery of Infant

Transitions in Care and the Bundled Payment Population

Keywords

breastfeeding

delivery

postoperative

cesarean

eras

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association