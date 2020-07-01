A Note from OB/GYN Clinical Alert’s New Editor

I am honored to take over the role of editor for OB/GYN Clinical Alert from Dr. Jeff Jensen, a colleague whom I admire greatly. Dr. Jensen invited me to write for this publication back in 2012 and I have contributed articles regularly ever since. I plan to continue in the tradition of evidence-based medicine that Dr. Jensen championed and hope to recruit new writers and cover new topics. I certainly have big shoes to fill with occupying the role held by Dr. Jensen and his predecessor, Dr. Leon Speroff. I will work hard to meet that challenge, and look forward to the future with OB/GYN Clinical Alert.

— Rebecca H. Allen, MD, MPH, Editor