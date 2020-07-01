The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

SHORT REPORT

Cognitively Based Compassion Training for Parents Might Decrease Stress in Kids

July 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

Acupuncture Decreases the Perception of Stress in a College Population

Prevention of Relapse in Depression: Antidepressants or Mindfulness-based Cognitive Therapy?

Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction: Non-doing for Well-being

Keywords

stress

parents

mindfulness

compassion

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association