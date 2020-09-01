The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

ABSTRACT & COMMENTARY

Etonogestrel Contraceptive Implant and VTE in Postpartum Women

September 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

The Etonogestrel Contraceptive Implant and Obesity

Using Etonogestrel Implants and LNG-IUDs Past FDA-approved Duration

Related Products

Using Etonogestrel Implants and LNG-IUDs Past FDA-approved Duration

Why Aren’t Women Using Contraception?

Reviewing VTE Risk with Newer Progestins — Journal Watch, We Think You're Wrong

Keywords

contraceptive

Implants

etonogestrel

postpartum

progestin-only

thromboembolism

venous

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association