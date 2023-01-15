By Joseph E. Scherger, MD, MPH

Core Faculty, Eisenhower Health Family Medicine Residency Program, Eisenhower Health Center, La Quinta, CA; Clinical Professor, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles

SYNOPSIS: A thorough review of the evidence raises questions about the health risks of eating unprocessed red meat.

SOURCE: Lescinsky H, Afshin A, Ashbaugh C, et al. Health effects associated with consumption of unprocessed red meat: A burden of proof study. Nat Med 2022;28:2075-2082.

Lescinsky et al thoroughly examined the evidence concerning unprocessed red meat consumption and health outcomes. They performed a systematic review of the evidence and a detailed meta-analysis to evaluate the relationships between unprocessed red meat consumption and six potential health outcomes: colorectal cancer, breast cancer, type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease, ischemic stroke, or hemorrhagic stroke. They found evidence suggesting weak associations between unprocessed red meat and a higher risk of the first four outcomes occurring. Thus, investigators considered these data insufficient to make any conclusive recommendations. For both stroke types, the authors found no increased risk from unprocessed red meat consumption.

COMMENTARY

Association is not causation. We cannot say that too many times, since most research covered by the press is association studies. Diving into the biology and pathophysiology of disease is much harder, but often reveals unexpected outcomes. Population studies of those consuming red meat with those who do not could lead to healthy user bias, since red meat consumers historically engage in other unhealthy habits compared with a population that includes vegetarians who often follow better general health practices. It is important to note Lescinsky et al addressed unprocessed red meat. Processed meats contain nitrites and other compounds that have been associated with higher rates of cancer.1 The World Health Organization has indicated processed red meat is carcinogenic.2

I am impressed with the authors who promote healthy beef as part of a good diet.3,4 A few of my healthiest patients and colleagues have even become carnivores. The evolutionary biologist Daniel Lieberman from Harvard indicated the survival and health of the human race was based on omnivorous dietary patterns.5 I live by the expression “variety is the spice of life,” and it is good to see unprocessed red meat can be part of a varied, healthy diet.

REFERENCES

1. Demeyer D, Mertens B, De Smet S, Ulens M. Mechanisms linking colorectal cancer to the consumption of (processed) red meat: A review. Crit Rev Food Sci Nutr 2016;56:2747-2766.

2. World Health Organization. Cancer: Carcinogenicity of the consumption of red meat and processed meal. Oct. 26, 2015.

3. Rodgers D, Wolf R. Sacred Cow: The Case for (Better) Meat: Why Well-Raised Meat is Good for You and Good for the Planet. Dallas: BenBella Books; 2020.

4. Niman NH. Defending Beef: The Ecological and Nutritional Case for Meat. Second edition. London: Chelsea Green Publishing; 2021.

5. Lieberman DE. The Story of the Human Body: Evolution, Health and Disease. New York; 2013.