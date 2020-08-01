The trusted source for

healthcare information and

CONTINUING EDUCATION.

Pandemic Necessity Is the Mother of Invention

SHEA finds hospitals making their own PPE, testing supplies

August 1, 2020
No Comments
Reprints
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share Share

Related Articles

CMS Offering Relief, Regulatory Flexibility in Face of Pandemic

How Providers Can Weather the Pandemic

Invasion of the Body Snatchers: Is MERS Silently Spreading from Asymptomatic Cases?

Keywords

respirators

SHEA

testing

emergency

equipment

components

disposable

COVID-19

By: Gary Evans

Recent Articles by Gary Evans

Pandemic Coronavirus May Kill the Handshake

Effects of COVID-19 on the Brain

Post a comment to this article

Shop Now: Search Products

Webinars And Events

View All Events
  • Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education
  • American Nurses Credentialing Center
  • American College of Emergency Physician
  • American Board of Internal Medicine: Maintenance of Certification
  • California Board of Registered Nursing
  • Commission for Case Manager Certification
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • American Osteopathic Association